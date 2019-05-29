Jump Networks Ltd - Revised Record Date For Declaration Of Interim Dividend, 2018-19, If Any

In continuation of our earlier intimation of record date, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company has revised the Record date to Tuesday, 11th June, 2019 for the purpose of entitlement of the Shareholders to the Interim Dividend for 2018-19, if any, declared by the Board of Directors of the Company.

