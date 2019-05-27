Justride Enterprises Ltd - Intimation Regarding Request Letter Received For Reclassification.

Intimation regarding request letter received from members of the Promoter Group for Reclassification from "Promoter and Promoter Group" Category to "Public" Category pursuant to Regulation 30 & 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Published on May 27, 2019
Justride Enterprises Ltd

