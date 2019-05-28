We wish to inform you that pursuant to the mandatory provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (LODR) and the Companies Act, 2013 the company has appointed Mr. Kata Rajendra Prasad as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the company.



Accordingly, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board at its meeting held today, i.e., May 27, 2019 Mr. Kata Rajendra Prasad has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company.



Pdf Link: Jyothi Infraventures Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com