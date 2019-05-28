With reference to the subject cited, we humbly submit to the Exchange that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report pursuant to Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with SEBI Circular dated 08.02.2019 and BSE circular dated 09.05.2019 and 14.05.2019 is not applicable to the Company as it does not attract provisions of Reg 15(2) if SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 on Corporate Governance since paid up equity share capital is Rs. 1,54,78,830 as on 31.03.2019 which is not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and the net worth of the Company has not exceeded Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of previous financial year (i.e., 31.03.2019) or during the financial year (2018-19).



In view of the above, we would like to submit that Jyothi Infraventures Limited is not required to submit Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31.03.2019 to the Stock Exchange/s pursuant to Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.



Pdf Link: Jyothi Infraventures Ltd. - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

