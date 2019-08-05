Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose copies of the notice given to the shareholders regarding transfer of shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Suspense Account. The said notice was published on July 28, 2017 in the following newspapers:

1) The Indian Express, Vadodara

2) The Financial Express, Ahmedabad

Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: JYOTI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

