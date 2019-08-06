Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose copies of the notice given to the shareholders regarding transfer of shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) authority. The said notice was published on August 5th, 2019 in the following newspapers:

1) The Indian Express, Vadodara

2) The Financial Express, Ahmedabad



In the Disclosure given on 05.08.2019 by inadvertently the date of publication of the notice was wrongly mentioned as 28th July 2017.



Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: JYOTI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

