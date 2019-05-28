In continuation to our letter dated May 14, 2019 and in terms of the provisions of Regulations 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, has:



1. considered and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, a copy whereof along with Auditors report and declaration confirming that the Audit Reports are with an unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 1. The said Financial results are being uploaded on the Companys website www.kolsite.com and will be published in the newspapers as per the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

2. not recommended any Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

3. approved the re-appointment of Mr. M. P. Taparia, Mr. Y. B. Desai and Mr. N. C. Chauhan as Independent Directors for a second term of 2 (two) consecutive years each commencing from September 09, 2019 to September 08, 2021, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") by special resolution. The information thereof pursuant to SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 is annexed herewith as Annexure - 2.



The Company has acquired land in Pune for its proposed project of manufacturing Lithium-ion battery packs and Commercial production is expected to begin by December 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:45 p.m.

Pdf Link: Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com