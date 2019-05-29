Kachchh Minerals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Appointment of Mr. Rushabh Kishore Davda (DIN: 08457119) as an Additional Executive Director

Pdf Link: Kachchh Minerals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Kachchh Minerals Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor