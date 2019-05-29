1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019, in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standers (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standers) Rules. 2015.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We enclosed herewith the following:



a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities of the company as on the date



b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019



c) Declaration in respect of Audited Report with Unmodified Opinion



Pdf Link: Kachchh Minerals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com