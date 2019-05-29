As per the Code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of insider trading adopted by the Company and with the announcement of Audited Quarterly & Annual Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for the Directors, designated employees and Insiders is now opened from Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kaira Can Co.Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Opening Of Trading Window

