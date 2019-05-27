Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Subject: Certificate under Regulation 57 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to certify that Company has made timely payment of interest obligations due on 27th May, 2019 on 8.45% Listed Rated Unsecured Redeemable Taxable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued under ISIN: INE220B08043.

This Certificate is being submitted by the Company under Regulation 57 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.