Subject: Certificate under Regulation 57 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



This is to certify that Company has made timely payment of interest obligations due on 27th May, 2019 on 8.45% Listed Rated Unsecured Redeemable Taxable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued under ISIN: INE220B08043.



This Certificate is being submitted by the Company under Regulation 57 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

