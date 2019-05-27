Kama Holdings Limited - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

This is to inform you that the stakeholders relationship committee of the company at its meeting held on 24.05.2019 had approved issuance of the Duplicate Share Certificate(s) of face value of Rs.10/- each

