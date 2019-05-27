Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to above mentioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 406, New Udyog Mandir - 2, Mogul Lane, Mahim (west), Mumbai - 400 016 have inter alia approved the standalone and consolidated audited Financial Result along with Audit Report(s) issued by M/s. Majithia & Associates, Statutory Auditors for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 which were recommended by Audit Committee.



The Meeting was commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P.M.



Please find attached herewith Standalone & Consolidated audited Financial Results along with Audit Reports for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and same is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.kamanwalahousing.com



