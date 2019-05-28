Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 dated 31st December 2018 the Board in its meeting held on 24th May 2019 approved the Insider Trading Prohibition Code 2019 incorporating the Policy for determination of legitimate purpose and Mechanism to be in place to prevent Insider Trading and Policy for procedure of Inquiry in case of leak of UPSI.

Pdf Link: Kamarajar Port Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com