Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. - Authorized Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) To Determine Materiality Of An Event Or Information And Its Disclosure

Please informed and notice that, in accordance with Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations, 2015. Mr. Shailesh K. Bhaskar, who is appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 27th May, 2019 in place of Mr. Amit K Vyas Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company being the whole time Key Managerial Person of the Company, has been authorized for the purpose of making the disclosures of material event or information to the Stock Exchanges as per policy on Determination of materiality of an event or information adopted by the Board of Directors.



The brief particulars of Mr. Shailesh Bhaskar are as under:

Sr. No. Name and designation Contact details

1 Mr. Shailesh K. Bhaskar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Kamat Hotels (India) Limited

CIN: L55101MH1986PLC039307

70-C, Nehru Road, Near Santacruz Airport, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai -400 099.

Tel. No. 022 26164000,

Website: www.khil.com, Email: cs@khil.com





Further, please note that Dr. Vithal V. Kamat, Executive Chairman and Managing Director and Mrs. Smita Nanda, Chief Financial Officer, the existing two Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are also severally authorized for the purpose of determining the materiality of an event or information and for making the disclosures of material event or information to the Stock Exchanges as per the Policy on Determination of materiality of an event or information adopted by the Board of Directors.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com