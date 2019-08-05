Kamdhenu Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Sir/Madam,

In pursuance of Clause 29 of SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of

the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the

Corporate office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited

Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Further pursuant to SEBI {Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Companys

"Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report, Trading by Insiders", the trading

window for the dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 5th August,

2019 to 15th August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

