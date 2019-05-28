Kanchi Karpooram Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company met today and approved the Statement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year Ended 31st March 2019 along with Independent Auditors Review.





Outcome of Board Meeting

