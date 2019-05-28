Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 have recommended the appointment of M/s NKSJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 329563E) 98/7A Harish Mukherjee Road, 5th Floor, Kolkata-700025 as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 36th Annual General Meeting in place of the existing Statutory Auditors- M/s Jain & Co (Firm Registration No. 302023E) Chartered Accountants, in compliance with the mandatory Rotation of Auditors as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.





