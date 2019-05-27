Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In compliance with Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 (1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith a copy each of the notice published pursuant to the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 in Business Standard and Sukhabar both dated 27th May, 2019 for your record.

Pdf Link: Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
