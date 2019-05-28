Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Declaration Regarding Audit Reports With Unmodified Opinion On The Audited Financial Statements Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Lisitng Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016, we hereby declare that the statutory auditors of the Company - M/s Jain & Co , Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 302023E), have issued the Audit Reports on Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 with unmodified opinion.

Pdf Link: Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Declaration Regarding Audit Reports With Unmodified Opinion On The Audited Financial Statements Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Published on May 28, 2019
