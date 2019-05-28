Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2019 has considered the following:



1. The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at 2:00 P.M at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, Fourth Floor, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata-700017.

2. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing remote e-voting facility to its members. The cut-off date for the purpose of determining members for remote e-voting facility is Tuesday, 6th August, 2019.The remote e-voting period shall commence from Saturday, 10th August, 2019 (9:00 A.M) and ends on Monday, 12th August, 2019 (5:00 P.M).

3. The Register of Members and Share transfer Books shall remain closed from Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 to Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of 36th Annual General Meeting.

4. Re-appointment of Mr. Navin Nayar (DIN:00136057), as an Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a further period of 5 years subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

5. Re-appointment of Mr. Golam Momen (DIN:00402662) as an Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a further period of 5 years subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

6. Re-appointment of Mrs. Anuradha Kanoria(DIN;00081172), as the Whole-time Director of the Company to hold office for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com