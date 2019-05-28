Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

This is to inform you that, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on 27th May, 2019, has re-appointed the following Directors, whose existing term of appointment expires at the ensuing 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 4th September, 2019, as the Independent Directors of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the said AGM:-



Shri A. Vellayan - for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 4th September, 2019;

Shri Amitav Kothari - for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 4th September, 2019;

Shri H. K. Khaitan - for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 4th September, 2019;

Shri G. Parthasarathy - for a period of three consecutive years with effect from 4th September, 2019; and

Shri Ravinder Nath - for a period of three consecutive years with effect from 4th September, 2019.



