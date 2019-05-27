Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. - Book Closure

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 has approved closure of the Register of Members of the Company from 29th August, 2019 to 4th September, 2019, both days inclusive, for the purpose of payment of dividend.

Published on May 27, 2019
