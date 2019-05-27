This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, the 27th May, 2019, inter alia, transacted the following business:-



Convened the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, the 4th September, 2019.



Recommended dividend @ 15 % (Rs. 0.75 p ) on Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each for the year ended on 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.



The dividend, if declared at the above Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or after 11th September, 2019 to those Members entitled thereto.



Pdf Link: Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com