In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in supersession of the earlier letter to Stock Exchanges in this regard, the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company to determine materiality of an event/information and for the purpose of making disclosures to Stock Exchange(s).

Pdf Link: Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. - Information Under SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com