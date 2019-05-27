Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend @18% i.e. Rs. 1.80/- per equity share for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting.



