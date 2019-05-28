We wish to inform you that the 99th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) will be held on 21st June, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Walchand Hirachand Hall, 4th Floor, IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, IMC Building, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020.



Notice dated 2nd May, 2019 issued with respect to the AGM is enclosed herewith for your reference.



Further, other details required in terms of the said circular are mentioned in the enclosed letter.



Pdf Link: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. - Notice Convening The 99Th Annual General Meeting Dated 21St June, 2019 Of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (The Company)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com