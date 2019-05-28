Dear Sirs,

This is to inform you that the 99th Annual General Meeting ( AGM) of our Company will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Walchand Hirachand Hall, 4th Floor,IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, IMC Building, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020.

As required under Regulation 30 and Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19 along with the Notice convening the 99th AGM. The Notice of the AGM is given on pages 3 to 10 of the Annual Report.

The Annual report contains the information to be given and disclosures required to be made in terms of Regulation 34(2) and 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Please take the above submission on record.



Pdf Link: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

