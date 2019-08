Karda Constructions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To Consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019

2.Appointment of Mr. Prem Karda (DIN: 08528528) as an additional director of the company

3.Appointment of Mr. Girish Lasi (Mem No.158144), Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor for the year financial year 2019-2020

4.Any other matter with permission of Chair



Karda Constructions Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation In Compliance With Regulation 29 & 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015]

