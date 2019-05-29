Karda Constructions Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:30 am at 2nd floor Gulmohar Status above Business Bank, Samarth Nagar Nashik- 422005 inter alia considered and approved the following:



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with statements of Assets and Liabilities which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee;



2. Appointment of Dhruvalkumar Baladha, (Mem No: 38103 , COP No:14265) as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2018-2019



3. Appointment of Dhruvalkumar Baladha, (Mem No: 38103 , COP No: 14265) as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020



4. Appointment of M/s. CY & Associates Cost Auditor for the year financial year 2019-2020



The standalone audited financial results will be made available on the Companys website www.kardaconstruction.com.



The Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m.





Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com