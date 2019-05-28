Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

As per requirement of Regulation 30 read of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015 we hereby report the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 28th May,2019.

Pdf Link: Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.