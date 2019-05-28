With reference to the earlier letter dated March 25, 2019, regarding appointment of Shri N S Srinath as Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the Bank, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has now informed BSE that Reserve Bank of India vide their letter dated May 27, 2019 accorded their approval for appointment of Shri N S Srinath as Part Time Non-Executive Chairman of the Bank, for a period of three years with effect from May 27, 2019.

Pdf Link: Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. - Approval from RBI on Appointment of Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the Bank

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com