Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Enclosing herewith the Audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended as on 31st March, 2019 as per Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd

