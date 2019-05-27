Kavita Fabrics Ltd. - Disclosure Under 7(1)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 7(1)(b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, we are filing the disclosure received from Ms. Madhura Muley , Company Secretary of the Company, upon becoming Company Secretary of the company in Form B.

Published on May 27, 2019
