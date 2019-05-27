Pursuant to Regulation 7(1)(b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, we are filing the disclosure received from Ms. Madhura Muley , Company Secretary of the Company, upon becoming Company Secretary of the company in Form B.

Pdf Link: Kavita Fabrics Ltd. - Disclosure Under 7(1)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com