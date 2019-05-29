KAYA LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) read with Part A of Schedule Ill to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company through its representatives will be participating in the Investor Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The Trident, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai which will be hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited.

