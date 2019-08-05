KAYA LTD - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

We wish to inform you that the 16th AGM was duly convened on August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mumbai Educational Centre, 1St Floor, Convention Centre, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West) Mumbai - 400050.

Pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following:-
a. Details of voting results through remote e-voting and ballot forms at the 16th AGM of the Company on each of the resolutions set out in the Notice
b. Consolidated scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and voting though ballot forms at the AGM.

Request you to take the above on record and oblige.

Published on August 05, 2019
