KAYA LTD - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

We wish to inform you that the 16th AGM was duly convened on August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mumbai Educational Centre, 1St Floor, Convention Centre, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West) Mumbai - 400050.



Pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following:-

a. Details of voting results through remote e-voting and ballot forms at the 16th AGM of the Company on each of the resolutions set out in the Notice

b. Consolidated scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and voting though ballot forms at the AGM.



Request you to take the above on record and oblige.



