With regard to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 29, 2019 (commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m.)



1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



A copy of said result along with the auditors report and declaration in respect of audit report with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith.



2. Appointed M/s Ravi Kapoor and Associates Practicing company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20 (Brief Profile Attached)



Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Kayel Securities Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com