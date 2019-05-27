Kbs India Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Subject: Newspaper publication pertaining to Notice of Board Meeting

With reference to the subject matter, enclosed herewith please find a copy of the newspaper publication relating to the notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May, 2019 at 11.30 a.m. published in Free Press Journal and Navshakti on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kbs India Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
KBS India Ltd

