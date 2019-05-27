Kbs India Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company

KBS INDIA LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve

In compliance with Regulation 29(1) (a) read with Regulation 33 of Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 11:30 A.M at the registered office of the company to discuss the agenda items as attached in the Intimation.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com