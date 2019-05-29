KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10 (10 paise) per equity share of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2018-19 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 24th AGM. The Dividend, if approved by the Members at 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on September 12, 2019 will be paid within the stipulated time.

Pdf Link: Kcp Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 12, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com