K.C.P.LTD. - Board recommends Dividend

KCP Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- (100%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

