KDDL LTD. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board recommended dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share (25%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: KDDL LTD. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
KDDL Ltd

