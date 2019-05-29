Kedia Construction Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to our notice dated 10th May, 2019 towards meeting of Board of Directors to consider inter alia Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended

31 March, 2019, in this regard, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors had adopted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31 March,

2019 at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 at 4.30 pm.

We are enclosing herewith following documents for your record & information:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.

- 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019.

3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

4.. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and year to date results of the

Company pursuant to the regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

