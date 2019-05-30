Keerthi Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.90/- per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Keerthi Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com