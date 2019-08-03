Kei Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Dear Sir / Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, given below is the Schedule of Conference Call/Meet with the Analyst / Institutional Investors:



Date - 07.08.2019

Place - Mumbai

Meeting Organized by - Emkay Global Financial Services Limited

Type - One to One and Group Meeting (during business working hours)



Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.



This is for the information of the exchange and the members.





