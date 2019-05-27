Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. - Earnings Call Of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited On May 31St, 2019

This is to inform you that Kellton Tech Solutions Limited will hold its Earnings Call on May 31st, 2019 from 02.00 PM IST.

Mr. Niranjan Chintam, Chairman & Whole-time Director and Mr. Karanjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Company shall participate from Kellton Tech Solutions Limited to address the investors and analysts through this call. The details for the same are enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. - Earnings Call Of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited On May 31St, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.