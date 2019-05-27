This is to inform you that Kellton Tech Solutions Limited will hold its Earnings Call on May 31st, 2019 from 02.00 PM IST.



Mr. Niranjan Chintam, Chairman & Whole-time Director and Mr. Karanjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Company shall participate from Kellton Tech Solutions Limited to address the investors and analysts through this call. The details for the same are enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. - Earnings Call Of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited On May 31St, 2019

