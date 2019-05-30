Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 21, 2019 inter -alia, considered following matters:



1.Approval of the Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and ended March 31st, 2019



2.Audit Report for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2019.



3.Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Annual Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



4.Change in Composition of Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee.



Pdf Link: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com