KEMP & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, inter-alia, to consider the approval of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019



In view of the aforesaid Board Meeting, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Monday, 1st July, 2019 to Thursday, 15th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives.



Pdf Link: Kemp & Company Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com