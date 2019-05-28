Kemp & Company Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Further to our letter dated 20th May, 2019, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 5:45 p.m. and concluded at 7:00 p.m. has recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Published on May 28, 2019
