Ken Financial Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Reappointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar More and Mr. Sunilkumar Saini as Independent Directors w.e.f. 01-04-2019 for a further term of 5 consecutive years subject to approval of members of the Company.

Published on May 30, 2019
